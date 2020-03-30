City in a 'race against time' to move Cape refugees amid Covid-19 outbreak

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town says it is working to relocate a group of refugees who are squatting on the streets outside the District Six Museum during the 21-day lockdown. Speaking to the Cape Argus on Sunday, mayor Dan Plato said they were working to relocate the refugees. “It’s a race against time for us; with regard to the refugees, we are looking at various spaces to temporarily relocate them. “We will relocate them within the this week,” Plato said. The group made its way to an open field in District Six, but was forcefully removed by the City’s law-enforcement officers. The refugees, who fled their homes last year, have spent nearly six months on the streets of Cape Town.

It is estimated that there are more than 200 refugees scattered on the streets around Cape Town Central police station, and near the District Six Museum around Buitenkant and Harrington streets. The non-conducive environment has made it impossible for them to maintain social distancing and practise proper hygiene.

Meanwhile, some refugees are still staying inside the Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square. Many of them are women and children.

One Congolese community leader Papy Sukami accused the City of not looking after the refugees in the face of the world’s biggest health crisis.

“They (the City) are waiting for us to get sick. We are still waiting for them to relocate us,” he said.

Sukami said he did not believe the City had a plan for them.

