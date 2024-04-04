Cape Town - Construction has start on the Treated Effluent Re-use (TER) Scottsdene Pump Station, which is aimed at expanding the accessibility of treated effluent. Treated effluent is a viable alternative water source for non-potable purposes, which can significantly reduce the demand on drinking water supply.

Situated at Scottsdene Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW), this pump station and filtration facility project was commissioned in September 2023 by the City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate. The first phase of work is scheduled for completion by February 2025. When completed, the pump station will be capable of supplying six megalitres per day - a million litres per day - of treated effluent to the Scottsdene treated effluent network, extending about 3,6km currently, with a planned extension to 14km starting in July 2024.

Treated effluent undergoes a thorough treatment process at WWTWs to eliminate contaminants, rendering it suitable for safe discharge back into the environment. A portion of this treated effluent undergoes filtration before being distributed to customers for re-use. The City produces treated effluent from nine WWTWs through a network of treated effluent pipes, 31 draw-off points, and nine collection points across the city.

This resource serves various industries, including construction and irrigation for sports grounds, parks, schools, and golf courses. Another similar project in its final phase of expansion is the TER Zandvliet Link, connecting effluent networks from Zandvliet and Macassar WWTWs through a 400mm diameter High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipeline and associated infrastructure. This 5, 3km pipeline integrates the two networks, enabling pumping from a single source into both systems.

Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien said: “We are striving to become a water sensitive city where we need to preserve our valuable water resources, become water wise and explore the use of treated effluent as a viable alternative. “To facilitate this, the City is constantly expanding its treated effluent network to provide access for more customers. Currently, our the network spans over 249km and as more investments are made, this will increase considerably in the future,” Badroodien said. For more information on how to access treated effluent from the City, visit: https://bit.ly/48ZUbck