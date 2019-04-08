Residents dispute City’s plans to turn vacant area used for sports into a housing zone. File Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

Cape Town - A piece of vacant land in Leonsdale, Elsies River, known as Sleepy Hollow and sometimes used as a sports field, is at the centre of a dispute between residents who want to keep it that way and the City, which wants to build houses on it. Niyaaz Hakim, a community activist in Leonsdale, said: “The community has approached me saying that while houses are important, they can’t take away the only ground their children have to play sports on. Gangsterism in Elsies River is a huge crisis among young people because of the lack of recreational and sports facilities available to keep them off the street. The City should be investing in the upgrade and development of that sports ground.”

He said this was the only sports field in the area that children could use to keep them away from the social ills of the community.

“There are NGOs and community members using that facility and maintaining it themselves,” he said.

Hakim said the City told the community they could use a piece of land close to Halt Road for sports.

“Transport is an issue and the sports field is closed off and nobody has access to it; we feel like the City is making empty promises.

Hakim is also concerned about who will get the tender to build the houses.

“Our main concern is who the City will be allocating the tender to. Will it be another gangster like we have seen in Valhalla Park, where a gangster received a tender of R40 million to build only 30 houses,” Hakim asked.

Ward councillor Franchesca Walker said the vacant land had been earmarked by the City for housing, but it was still in the planning phase.

“The fact of the matter is that the City has not built any houses in Leonsdale and in our public meetings the issue of housing is always top of our agenda. We have over 850 backyard dwellers in the area and housing is vital,” Walker said.

She said the vacant piece of land had also been used for criminal activities.

“There have been many vandalism incidents and we have done everything from the City’s side. It’s unfortunate that they are saying these things.”

Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “The proposed development forms part of an infill housing development within the greater Elsies River.

“This site could potentially yield approximately 140 housing opportunities subject to environmental and land use approval.”

Booi said it was estimated that construction would commence in 2021, if all went as planned.

“The areas used for sports fields will remain intact. Only the areas not used for sports and/or recreational activities will potentially be developed. All development proposals will adhere to council’s policies on the provision of adequate facilities and amenities. All due process will be followed.”

