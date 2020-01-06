There has been huge increase in of local artists entering the competition since it was promoted on social media.
The winner of the competition will be given the equipment to paint their artwork on the centre in Vygieskraal Road.
Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said: “Mural projects can play an important role as they help to transform spaces and communities, while contributing to social and economic development.
“We hope to demonstrate ways in which art can contribute towards transformation in vulnerable communities with this mural project, establish a positive and stronger neighbourhood identity, make art more accessible to everyone and improve our public facilities and spaces.