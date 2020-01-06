City of Cape Town begins mural competition as it hunts for best designs









The City of Cape Town recently launched a mural design competition that will encourage local artists to enter with their artworks. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - The City recently launched a mural design competition that will encourage local artists to enter with their artworks, which will potentially be painted on the wall of Manenberg Contact Centre. There has been huge increase in of local artists entering the competition since it was promoted on social media. The winner of the competition will be given the equipment to paint their artwork on the centre in Vygieskraal Road. Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said: “Mural projects can play an important role as they help to transform spaces and communities, while contributing to social and economic development. “We hope to demonstrate ways in which art can contribute towards transformation in vulnerable communities with this mural project, establish a positive and stronger neighbourhood identity, make art more accessible to everyone and improve our public facilities and spaces.

“We live in concrete and asphalt jungles and murals can have therapeutic benefits. They create a tangible sense of place and destination, and at the same time they add colour and character to our urban environment.

“I want to encourage artists to participate in the competition,” he said.

Spokesperson at Community Services and Health, Lidia Rauch, said the murals were symbolic of local culture and they celebrated art.

“Local artists will be given a platform and are able to express themselves through their artwork.”

Entries for the competition will close on Thursday. All artists can submit mural designs to enter the competition.

Complete the application form found on the City website or library, and submit it with your mural design.

Designs must be done on an A3-size sheet of paper. This can be delivered to your nearest library or subcouncil office, or a pdf format can be e-mailed to [email protected]

