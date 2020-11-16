City of Cape Town can finally to proceed with Durbanville housing allocations after three-year delay

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - After a three-year delay, the City has now secured a court order to continue with the housing allocation for 166 beneficiaries for its Morningstar housing project in Durbanville. The City spent about R34.2 million on the Morningstar project, where 166 Breaking New Ground (BNG) state-subsidised houses were constructed and have been ready for handover to beneficiaries since September 2018. The beneficiaries’ move was delayed due to the Morningstar Development and Upliftment Initiative (MDUI) attempting to prevent the handover, and challenging the allocation process. The matter was then subject to litigation and negotiations were successful, as both parties came to an amicable settlement in October. The settlement has been made an order of the court on Friday.

Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said: “It is in the City's interest to roll out projects timeously and without delay.

“There are certain practical and legislative processes that must be followed, as was the case here.

“The City has experienced project teams, who are committed and are able to execute projects in the fastest time possible, meeting all requirements.

“The City thanks the project teams for their hard work and dedication in helping us provide homes to these beneficiaries, who have been waiting patiently for their new homes.

“We remain committed to handing over new housing opportunities to beneficiaries in areas across the metro, to create opportunities for them and to enable redress.”

In September 2018, the group marched on to the development and prevented the key handover from happening.

The City was granted an urgent interdict against a group of residents who went on the rampage in Morningstar.

The court order interdicts MDUI members from entering the Morningstar property.

Since the project’s completion, the City has spent R149 500 monthly on private security, to ensure Morningstar was not unlawfully occupied.

Chairperson of the MDUI Zain Williams said: “This has been a four-year battle with the City to have dignified housing to the immediate community of Morningstar, where the needs are the greatest.

“People are staying in backyards and in overcrowded houses and have been waiting on the housing waiting list for years.

“Now we have settled an agreement which allows 100% of allocation for the community of Morningstar, instead of the previous 40%, so now we are assured that the community of Morningstar, who have been waiting for this, will be homeowners.”

Cape Argus