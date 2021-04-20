City of Cape Town collaborates with Philippi Village on future community projects

by Kristen Engel Cape Town - The City will assist the integrated community development hub at Philippi Village, with its future projects. The urban hub currently consists of 90 tenants who operate small businesses, NPOs and NGOs. The space allows for entrepreneurs within Philippi to grow their companies and enrich the community. “Philippi is one of the most neglected areas in the Cape Town Metropole, thus Philippi Village was designed to nurture local businesses, entrepreneurship, skills development and job creation,” said Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management, Grant Twigg, “The development began two years ago with a community mapping activity, they had mapped tenant needs and the homes surrounding their space to get a better idea of who the neighbours were, what their needs were, what skills and resources they have which the Philippi Village Team could learn from,” said Twigg.

They have now secured private sector funding for "Project Placemaker", a series of exciting initiatives, including a sound studio, five-a-side football pitch, skate park, BMX pump track, indigenous plant park, micro farm, kids play park, multisport court and wellness studio.

CEO of Philippi Village, Bushra Razack said that they reached out to the City to inform them of the development and explore how they could possibly support the project and community.

“They have expressed interest and we are excited to explore how this could develop into a truly meaningful partnership for us and the community of Philippi.

“I am excited to see what the Philippi Village achieved. This initiative is ground-breaking as it provides guests, tenants, community and staff with a safe, integrated development space.

“Their community centred approach, working with all stakeholders especially within the neighbouring informal settlement, shows their commitment to community development and response to needs of the community,” said Alderman Twigg.

