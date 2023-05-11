City of Cape Town contract worker killed in a mysterious shooting in Delft

Cape Town - A City of Cape Town contract worker who was fixing a road in Delft was shot and killed by a lone gunman. The 50-year-old man was on Knuppelhout Road yesterday when he was shot three times.

Shocked residents said the workers started tarring the roads on Tuesday. A man who refused to be named said: “I heard three gunshots and when I went to investigate I saw the council man, wearing orange overalls and bib, lying in the street. “At the time the suspect had already fled the scene, the police arrived at the scene. The other people who worked with him didn’t leave until the police were done and the body was collected.

“It was sad seeing his mother sitting there and asking questions no one could answer.” Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Reggie Maart said it was the second shooting in fewer than 24 hours. “People who were injured or killed, and they were not even part of gangs or whatever. I’m not in a good space.

“We have mixed feelings about this shooting and we don’t want to jump to conclusions and declare it as extortion. “That place is a hot spot for shootings. On Tuesday there was a shooting on that same road. It’s a gang-infested area. We would like to know who would shoot a flag man who stands there and controls traffic, and he wasn’t part of the main contract. The CPF is working closely with the contractors in the area and we didn’t hear of any conflict.” When the Cape Argus arrived at the scene there were a few officers.

The part of the road where the victim had lain was washed and sand had been thrown over it. Mayco member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas confirmed the incident and said that work has stopped. "A worker from the contractor’s side was shot and killed. All work has stopped with immediate effect,“ Quintas said.

“We are currently awaiting further formal correspondence from the contractor with regards to the circumstances and proceedings post the tragic event. We extend our condolences to the family and friends.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Delft SAPS responded to the incident. “Upon arrival, near the corners of Njalaboom and Knuppelhout streets, at around 10.05am, they found the body of a 50-year-old male who sustained a gunshot wound to his body.”

Swartbooi said Delft police were investigating. In February, in Delft, three construction workers were shot in the legs when the unknown occupants of a white Toyota Tazz fired at them. The police confirmed the motive was extortion. More than a week later, City council employee Wendy Kloppers was shot and killed at a construction site in Delft.