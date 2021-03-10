City of Cape Town customers to be on Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has said that it will protect its customers from one stage of load shedding this evening, after Eskom announced that Stage 2 would be implemented from 5pm. The power utility said load shedding would be implemented this afternoon until 11pm on Friday following the loss of generation capacity as the system is severely constrained and to replenish emergency generation reserves. “There is a probability that load shedding may be implemented at short notice should any further breakdowns occur before then. “Continued poor performance at the Kusile, Duvha and Tutuka Power Stations, as well as delays in returning some other units to service and breakdowns over the last week, have caused the need to implement this load shedding.” Eskom said it has had to extensively utilise the emergency generation reserves, which are being rapidly depleted. This period of load shedding will be used to replenish the emergency generation reserves.

“We currently have 6 212MW on planned maintenance, while another 11 217MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays. This has led to our inability to supply the increasing demand.

“There is a high probability that load shedding may continue to be implemented throughout the weekend, depending on plants returning to service from planned maintenance, as well as the levels of the emergency generation reserves.”

Following the announcement, the City of Cape Town said its customers will be shielded from one stage of load shedding and will be on Stage 1.

“City customers will be on Stage 1 from 5pm until 10pm tonight. From 10pm to 6am (today), City customers will be on Stage 2.”

UPDATE:

The City will protect its customers from one stage of load-shedding this evening. City customers will be on Stage 1 from 17:00 until 22:00 tonight.



From 22:00 to 06:00 (tomorrow morning, 11 March 2021), City customers will be on Stage 2. https://t.co/niB2HF48sf — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) March 10, 2021

When asked about what load shedding looks like for the rest of the week, the City said it would update customers closer to the time.

The City has also requested that its customers continue to reduce usage especially during the peak time from 5pm and switch off all non-essential electrical appliances to avoid nuisance tripping.

If the power remains off for longer than the load shedding schedule, than residents are advised to let the City know.

Cape Argus