City of Cape Town gets shortlisted for global urban innovation award

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has been shortlisted in the top 15 for the 5th Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation. The award aims to recognise innovation that improves social, economic and environmental sustainability in cities and regions that not only advances the quality of life for its citizens, but also brings about prosperity. In a statement released late on Tuesday, Mayco member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management James Vos said Cape Town has been shortlisted for its partnership with the Western Cape Industrial Symbiosis Programme (WISP) delivered by GreenCape. According to the Guangzhou Award news, a total of 273 initiatives from 175 cities and local governments in 60 countries and regions applied for the award. “We have identified the green economy as a high-growth sector that will contribute to sustainable jobs in the near future. As a strategic business partner of the city, we fund GreenCape to unlock the manufacturing and employment potential in the green economy.

“GreenCape focuses on unlocking investment opportunities, as well as removing barriers to entry and expansion, thereby facilitating growth for clean-tech companies in Cape Town,” Vos said.

He said he was pleased the city council’s partnership with GreenCape to implement WISP was getting international recognition for its impact on promoting a circular green economy that promotes investments and creates jobs.

Over the past six years, the cumulative impact of WISP includes diverting 104,900 tons of waste from landfills; 309,200 fossil greenhouse gas emissions saved (equivalent to the annual electrical usage of 39,800 households in SA); over R120 million (US$8.1 million) generated in financial benefits; creating 69 permanent jobs in member companies and 25 temporary positions; and creating 218 economy-wide jobs in supply chains.

WISP programme manager at GreenCape, Emmanuel Kasese, said they were grateful for the recognition of their partnership with the City of Cape Town and would continue working towards improving resource efficiency and resilience in the economy.

“Hopefully this can inspire others to do the same through more uptake of circular economy practices,” Kasese said.

Other shortlisted cities include: City of Unley, Australia; Vienna, Austria; São José dos Pinhais, Brazil; Chongqing Municipality, China; Capital Region of Denmark; Quito, Ecuador; all 114 urban local bodies (ULBs) of Odisha, India; Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), India; Bandung City Government, Indonesia; Union of Municipalities, Lebanon; Municipality Of Antananarivo (Commune Urbaine d'Antananarivo), Madagascar; Breda, the Netherlands; Departmental Council of Saint Louis in Senegal; and Los Angeles, USA.

Shortlisted cities will be invited to present their urban innovation initiatives at an international seminar. The date of the seminar is yet to be announced.

African News Agency (ANA)