Cape Town - The City has issued a cease-to-work order on a Summer Greens property which is being built “illegally”. On the weekend, local residents were shocked to hear that seven flatlets and shops are under construction on one property.

Last Friday, residents went to protest in front of the house, asking the new owner to stop building. Summer Greens Ratepayer Association chairperson Bridgette Lloyd said: “What is happening is that the City has failed the homeowners in Summer Greens with this illegal building by foreign nationals who buy properties and then build while the transfer is still in process and not when the house is in their name. “That is what is currently taking place at the house in Summer Greens Drive.

“The Nigerian gentleman buys properties in Summer Greens. We are not the enemy of progress, but the issue is that they are overcrowding the properties, with a family, a couple with four children living in one room. He is operating illegally, completely in contravention of the by-laws. They are degrading the community of Summer Greens and it’s affecting the homeowners’ property value. “People are angry and frustrated because this area used to be a beautiful community, but what is happening is not on.” Ward councillor Anthony Benadie confirmed people are purchasing a single-residence house and converting it into a multiple-living dwelling.

“In this case, the person is building seven rooms or flatlets on one property. When there is no plan, no infrastructure indication as to the kind of capacity that these things are going to have to serve, it puts a huge strain on the sewer system and water supply system. The City can’t plan infrastructure upgrades because they are not aware of it because there has been no application, the actions that are being taken are illegal. It’s really a problematic matter.” Property owner Austin Ugba told the Cape Argus he did not excavate the foundation Therefore he did not have to apply for the renovations. “I am not building anything. All I did was to replace windows and there is nothing wrong with that. I don’t need to apply to the City to do that. If I was attaching a house to this then that would be building. Why would I go to the City to get plans to replace windows?

“On Tuesday I was served with the notice to stop what I was doing. “People are just jealous of what I am doing.” The City’s deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, Alderman Eddie Andrews, said they were aware of the unauthorised construction on the property in question.