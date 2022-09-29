City of Cape Town in talks with Eskom regarding supply takeover for two areas

Cape Town - As the country remains in the throes of unyielding load shedding, the City and Eskom are engaged in high-level talks for the metro to take over the supply of electricity to Khayelitsha and Somerset West. Speaking anonymously, an engineer tipped off the Cape Argus about two large swathes of areas categorised by Eskom as “Village 1” and “Village 2” in Khayelitsha, which could be taken over for electricity supply by the City.

This would mean lower stages of load shedding or none in some cases. The Weekend Argus reported last month that Eskom officials were forced to abandon operations after criminal and extortion threats in Khayelitsha. Though both the City and Eskom confirmed the discussions, they gave scant details.

Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, said: “The City remains in constant conversation with Eskom on a range of matters, including potentially taking over supply areas that currently fall in Eskom’s mandate. “This includes areas like Khayelitsha and Somerset West. At this stage the matter remains an ongoing engagement.” Approached for comment, Eskom said: “The discussions between Eskom and City of Cape Town are ongoing. Eskom will announce any information once the talks have been finalised.” The discussions became known a month after mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Premier Alan Winde and Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter met during an event titled, Cabinet Meets Business: A Focus on Energy, on August 23.

The question was put to Eskom on whether the take-over was discussed, but the power utility did not respond to the question. Van Reenen also chose not to respond to questions for more details. Meanwhile, Eskom on Wednesday announced that Stage 3 and Stage 4 load shedding would continue between midnight and 4pm and 4pm and midnight until Saturday as breakdowns amount to 15 492 megawatts while planned maintenance is 5 076 megawatts.