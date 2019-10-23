City of Cape Town is targeting our livelihood with 'ridiculous' fines: traders









The traders, who display their products on the pavement without permits, decried the "constant" fining for "trading in a manner that obstructs pedestrians from using the sidewalk", saying the fines were "ridiculous" and punished them for their hard work. Pensioner and cancer patient Malika Harris, who runs a carpentry shop in Albert Road, said she was regularly fined by the City's law enforcement over displays of her goods which veered on to the pavement. The fines follow the City's moves to impose steep hikes on those renting council-owned housing - from R220 to R5500 a month. "Firstly, pedestrians are thought of where we make enough space for them to walk.

“These law enforcement (officers) should be out assisting those standing at robots, Woodstock druggies, raiding and closing Masakhane, the major drug spot - but they would rather target innocent people who are trying to make an honest living in these hard times,” Harris said.

She added that the trend had been in place for years and to try to reverse it with fines was tantamount to changing the face of the area.

“Woodstock and Salt River had shops using the pavement for years to show their goods.

“Suddenly this is obstruction to the pedestrian. It’s really pathetic how the City is willing to kill the public at every corner with fines, calling in huge investors and developers while killing the locals,” she said.

Moses Musona, a carpentry shop owner in Victoria Road, said: “The principle here is not about permits, but about the alleged obstruction of pedestrians, which is prevalent in all the city’s business areas.

“These little shops get fined, while bigger bars and restaurants in Long and Bree streets have tables and chairs set up on the pavement.

“Many people are already unemployed and cannot afford to pay for premises to trade from. If this is a by-law, then why are people selling goods and food off pavements and at taxi ranks and on sidewalks everywhere?” Musona said.

“As a City, we have laws, even as a country, and if we want to abide, then make everyone abide - and not just certain ethnic groups.

“Even the foreign nationals are now selling food from the pavements with gas stoves and no fire extinguishers, which is also a violation of many by-laws, but they are never targeted,” said Musona.

James Mwari, who has a timber furniture and rustic frames business on Lower Main Road, said the fines were not as prevalent on the busy main road.

He said they were just easy targets, with these minor “violations” only created in order to collect revenue.

“They fine those who will pay. It’s the same with the traffic fines.

“Only interested in revenue collection, and not preventing moving violations,” Mwari said.

“We only display our goods to attract more customers, and also because most of our shops have confined spaces, so it makes business sense that you have a sample outside,” Mwari added.

Executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said blocking a pavement was a contravention of a by-law relating to streets, public places and the prevention of noise nuisance.

“The by-law makes provision for fines to be issued.

“Where a person is not in a position to pay the fine, they can wait for their court date and petition the court in terms of the fine amount,” Bosman said.

He added that the City did not enforce by-laws and national legislation in order to collect revenue.

He said the regulations were there for a reason and officers were duty-bound to act against any transgressions witnessed.

“Also, where complaints are received, officers have a duty to investigate and act if need be,” Bosman said.

