City of Cape Town launches Civic History Exhibition encapsulated at the City Hall’s Attic

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has curated and launched a Civic Collection Exhibition which it has set up in the attic of City Hall. The exhibition was put together by the City’s Arts and Culture branch and will also be managed by it.

Story continues below Advertisement

It features various historic and valuable movable heritage assets (archival, archaeological, historical, scientific and artistic ) that encapsulate pieces of Cape Town’s management and growth over centuries. Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis opens the ATTIC Civic Exhibition at City Hall Cape Town . The collection was compiled through various channels, including archaeological excavations, donations, gifts or purchases from ordinary citizens, organisations, former mayors and councillors, or visiting dignitaries. Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis opens the ATTIC Civic Exhibition at City Hall Cape Town . Speaking at the launch of the exhibition on Tuesday, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said Cape Town City Hall was chosen as the location for the displays as it has been host and witness to some of history’s most iconic moments.

Hill-Lewis said: “I’m very proud to be here again, to witness another chapter in this building’s long history. “I want to thank the team who have taken great care in restoring the many items and artefacts you see here. “The attic space will be a permanent display and will exhibit different collections over the years to come.

Story continues below Advertisement

“These objects are the heritage of everyone who lives in or is connected to Cape Town and its people. “I’m looking forward to seeing what else will be displayed as each of these items is a reminder of our history and of just how far we’ve come. “The exhibit doesn’t shy away from illuminating all parts of our journey the good, the bad, the advancement in science and technology, and the overall development of Cape Town.”

Story continues below Advertisement

While some of the exhibition items were sourced from the City’s Civic History Collection, which is an eclectic mix, some of the items are modern. According to the City, the Civic History Collection provides a glimpse into the evolution of the municipality and the role it has played in the provision of services over time. Some of the items on display include VOC Postal Stone from 1635, a slave bell from 1766 and a digging stick weight used by the Khoi people.

Community Services and Health Mayco member Patricia van der Ross said: “The exhibition is unique as many of these special items have been brought out of storage for the first time and provide an opportunity to journey through the City’s “attic”. “Everyday things like a wine glass or a key might unlock extraordinary, unexpected stories. Things like cables or water pipes tell a story of how the city and the world changed over time. “As visitors move through the exhibition, they should keep in mind that every object has a story of its own and might connect to hundreds of other stories, sometimes in unexpected ways.

Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis opens the ATTIC Civic Exhibition at City Hall Cape Town . “The exhibition uses artefacts and images to write a new story and to understand old stories in different ways. The City has a responsibility to protect and preserve the artwork and other historical artefacts on behalf of residents and for future generations. “Apart from the visual display at the exhibition, it also tells the story of the City’s diverse and unique history. “The exhibition is accessible to everyone and we hope that residents and visitors will take the opportunity to take a walk through history with us,” Van der Ross said.

The exhibition is open to the public, by appointment, except for Wednesdays when it is open from 9am and 3pm. To book an appointment email, [email protected] Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis opens the ATTIC Civic Exhibition at City Hall Cape Town . Cape Argus