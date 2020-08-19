City of Cape Town removing shipwreck piece that washed up on Sea Point beach

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The piece of a shipwreck that washed up on the Milton Pool Beach in Sea Point is currently being removed, the City said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Atlantic seaboard ward councillor, Nicola Jowell took to Facebook and thanked those who reported the wreckage to her, and that the matter was being dealt with. “This has been reported to City Heritage, South African Heritage Resource Association(SAHRA) and also Coastal Management. “At this point we are not sure on exactly the heritage value but it is being investigated. Should SAHRA provide us with a permit then we will assist to remove it to safety given the pending weather warnings. “It could also not be of any heritage value but the right people are informed and aware of it.”

Despite all the excitement around the wreckage, it appears Powell was proven correct in that it has proven to not be of any heritage value.

The City of Cape Town’s Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt, said: “We are in the process of removing it to mitigate any health and safety risks associated with the anticipated high seas.”

“Prior to making this decision, we confirmed with SAHRA’s marine archaeological branch that the remains were not older than 60 years and as such, no heritage approvals were required for its removal.”

Thank you to everyone who has reported the wreckage that has come ashore overnight. This has been reported to City... Posted by Nicola Jowell - Ward 54 on Monday, August 17, 2020

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.