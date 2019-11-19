City of Cape Town reveals festive season safety plan









The City’s safety and security directorate has officially launched its festive-season readiness plan, highlighting measures to keep residents safe. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The City’s safety and security directorate has officially launched its festive-season readiness plan, highlighting measures put in place to keep residents safe during the holiday period. An event attended by Mayor Dan Plato, safety and security Mayco member JP Smith, and safety and security executive director Richard Bosman informed the public about various initiatives the City will be running, and the different services they can contact when in need of assistance from police, law enforcement, fire and rescue services, traffic services or the Disaster Risk Management Centre. Bosman spoke of the importance of residents being safe at the city’s beaches. “We place a lot of emphasis on people being safe at the beach and we have law enforcement focused on ensuring that people do not consume alcohol there. “Water safety is also very important and we have more than 300 lifeguards that have already started working on our beaches; you will find them at both city beaches and swimming pools,” said Bosman.

Plato highlighted the importance of residents calling in with tip-offs to ensure that emergency services could respond to incidents as quickly as possible.

“In just a few weeks, Cape Town will usher in the festive season with the traditional switching on of the lights event on the Grand Parade. This is one of the biggest events on our annual calendar, and one of the many demands on our services over the period.

“Apart from boots on the ground to ensure safety and security, there are road closures to manage, public safety assessments from a disaster risk perspective and even post-event clean-up, many of us will be enjoying some downtime after a long year, and we would like to express our gratitude to the thousands of City staff who will be working very hard behind the scenes to keep us safe,” Plato said.

More than 400 volunteers will be assisting the disaster risk management centre this year.

Smith said the City would continue being stringent with traffic operations. “As part of our traffic operations, we will have an increase in roadblocks and random breath-testing at any hour of the day.”

