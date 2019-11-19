An event attended by Mayor Dan Plato, safety and security Mayco member JP Smith, and safety and security executive director Richard Bosman informed the public about various initiatives the City will be running, and the different services they can contact when in need of assistance from police, law enforcement, fire and rescue services, traffic services or the Disaster Risk Management Centre.
Bosman spoke of the importance of residents being safe at the city’s beaches.
“We place a lot of emphasis on people being safe at the beach and we have law enforcement focused on ensuring that people do not consume alcohol there.
“Water safety is also very important and we have more than 300 lifeguards that have already started working on our beaches; you will find them at both city beaches and swimming pools,” said Bosman.