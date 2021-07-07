City of Cape Town says staff availability at fault for refuse collection disruption

Cape Town - Residents across the city have expressed their frustrations over an increase in bin theft that was said to be a result of the continued disruption of refuse collection services by the City. Langa resident Anele Gqasana said bin theft had recently become a big issue, with most thieves using bins for transportation to either carry alcohol for traders or to carry scrap and sand for construction.

“Our bins are usually collected on Mondays but this past week, they were only collected on Saturday which meant our bins were standing outside for long periods of time and open to bin scratchers and thieves,” said Gqasana. Langa resident Ivy Jayiya said her bin was recently stolen while waiting on the waste disposal truck, despite the bin being filled with rubbish. Kenwyn and Lansdowne councillor Mark Kleinschmidt said he had noticed an increase in bin theft, but said it was not an isolated issue in Cape Town with the Covid-19 pandemic causing the homeless and opportunistic bin scratchers to become increasingly desperate.

Kleinschmidt said residents were often unsure of when they could expect their bins to be collected by the refuse services, despite efforts by councillors to notify them as early as possible. “Previously, you would have to open a case docket at the police station for theft of your wheelie bin, utilising the CAS number as reference. The City has now agreed that a sworn affidavit will suffice in requesting a replacement of your wheelie bin. Residents can send this information and their Municipal Account number and address to their councillors’ offices,” said Kleinschmidt. Water and Waste Mayco member Xanthea Limberg said bin theft was common and took place even when services were not disrupted.