City of Cape Town slated for lack of ablution facilities at Macassar Beach

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has been criticised over the lack of ablution facilities at Macassar Beach despite the increase in beachgoers during the festive season. GOOD Party ward 109 chairperson Christiaan Stuart, who visited the beach on Monday, said the toilets on the beach weren’t functioning and no mobile toilets had been provided.

Story continues below Advertisement

Beachgoers were utilising two converted shipping containers, placed alongside the beach, put up in October last year by a film production company during a film shoot, he said. “The use of these containers is disgusting as people have been left with no option because the toilets are locked. This is disgusting. We have different people coming to Macassar Beach because Strand, Gordon’s Bay and Monwabisi beaches get full. “However, when they get here there is nothing for them, and are greeted by this incompetency from the City, which is frustrating. We expected at least mobile toilets to be provided; however, this wasn’t seen through,” he said.

Stuart said the few lifeguards and the beach-cleaning team showed how the neighbouring Gordon’s Bay and Strand beaches had more privileges than Macassar Beach. Macassar resident Washeema Flaendorp said the surrounding buildings were overrun with sand. “I don’t want to go to that beach because it disgusts me. There are no recreational facilities. You can’t even braai, the braai spot is dishevelled,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

But Mayco member for community services and health Patricia van der Ross said the ablution facilities at Macassar Beach were in working order. “We may have had a toilet or two that was blocked during the peak festive period, but all of the toilets are currently working,” she said. Van der Ross also said that nine lifeguards were appointed from September 29 to April 11 for Macassar Beach.

Story continues below Advertisement