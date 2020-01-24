This month, the City’s horticulturists carried out a site inspection in Kenilworth and confirmed that a gum tree, between 75 and 100 years old, was poisoned. Several holes had been drilled around the base of the tree and a herbicide injected into the holes, leaving a blue stain. It is estimated that the tree could be 25m in height and 16m in width.
The poisoned gum tree is dying and will have to be removed before it becomes a danger.
Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said: “The intentional destruction of trees is worrying as it indicates the lengths some will go to destroy trees that play such a vital role in the ecosystem and urban landscape.
“Apart from the aesthetic value, trees also have environmental benefits such as cooling, shade for people, providing a safe space for birds and the absorption of carbon dioxide.