City of Cape Town spending R40m over two years on walkways in the CBD

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town will commence with the construction of new walkways in the Cape Town CBD as of mid-August 2020. The City said that R40 million has been invested into this 24-month project, which will improve the pedestrian infrastructure in the CBD to ensure the safety of all pedestrians and provide universal access for those with special needs. The construction of the new facilities and rehabilitation of the existing infrastructure forms part of the implementation of the City’s Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) master plan. Previous phases of the project focused on the North West and South West portions of the Cape Town CBD. “The current phase of this NMT project will focus on a total of 34 streets in the CBD ranging from St John’s Street all the way to Old Marine Drive. Many pedestrians walk to work once they have arrived in the CBD using public transport.

“There is a great need for safe walkways within these districts of the CBD. We also want to encourage the public to walk to their destinations, especially during the day,” said Mayco Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.

“I believe the new walkways will provide commuters with enough comfort to make this their preferred mode of commuting while doing business, attending school or exploring attractions in town.”

The City will be focusing on 18 streets and intersections within the current financial year and the remaining 16 streets over the next.

The works will commence mid-August and consist of the placing of new barrier kerbs; edgings; dropped kerbs and ramps.

In terms of the rehabilitation of the existing non-motorised facilities, existing asphalt and paved areas will be replaced with new brick paved surfacing. All relevant road markings and road signs will also be replaced.

“It is important to note that the contractor’s work areas will be limited in order to minimise disruptions to local residents, traffic and pedestrians

“The City also ensures that access to buildings will be maintained at all times during construction,” the City said.

“The contractor’s working hours will be from 07:00 to 17:30 and although no road closures are anticipated, the contractor may request this if the need arises.”

The City has appealed to all commuters and residents for their patience during the implementation of this project.

Work will take place at the following streets:

St John’s Street

Plein Street

Hope Street

Roeland Street

Drury Street

Constitution Street

Tennant Street

Caledon Street

Darling Street

Keizersgracht

Sir Lowry’s Street

Oswald Pirow Street

Buitenkant Street

Canterbury Street

Upper Canterbury Street

Lower Plein Street

Parliament Street

Barrack Street

Parade Street

Harrington Street

De Villiers Street

Bloemhof Street

Bouquet Street

McKenzie Street

Mount Street

Primrose Street

Vernon Street

De Roos Street

Corporation Street

Old Marine Drive

Commercial Street

Albertus Street

Stirling Street

Cape Argus