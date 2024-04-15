City of Cape Town takes steps to avoid flooding as winter draws nearer

Cape Town - To reduce risk of flooding as winter draws nearer, the City of Cape Town’s water and sanitation directorate has started proactive repair projects in Kuils River and Khayelitsha. Located east of Kanonkop in Durbanville, the Kuils River is a prominent tributary of the Eerste River.

The river travels around 30km and passes through places such as Khayelitsha, Sandvlei and Mfuleni. Residents living in and around these areas experience devastating floods almost every year. The City said it has given the project priority as the floods of 2023 had left hundreds of families displaced.

According to the City, it wants to protect citizens from floods and lessen their effects, which frequently meant moving impacted houses. Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said the significance of the project extended beyond immediate flood prevention. He said it would play a crucial role in enabling future development in the area.

“Continuous assessments will be conducted to determine if further maintenance work is necessary, underscoring the City’s commitment to addressing the community’s needs and ensuring long-term resilience against flooding,” he said. The current phase of work involves dredging the river to remove silt and deepen its bed, as well as constructing sand berms along its banks. Meanwhile, the maintenance work at the Khayelitsha Wetland is targeted at addressing the recurring issue of flooding that has impacted the communities of Qandu Qandu, BM Section and the Greenpoint.

The project is expected to cost R450 000, and the hope is that it will follow the lead of a similar City project undertaken during the 2021/2022 financial year. The Sandvlei United Community Organisation (Suco) said not enough was being done to minimise the high flood risk in and around their area. The organisation’s Maryam Manuel said services should not just appear in their community after a flood or a storm.