City of Cape Town temporarily suspends refuse removal in Nyanga

Cape Town - The City’s Urban Waste Management Directorate has temporarily suspended its services in Nyanga after a refuse collection crew was approached by eight armed men who demanded a protection fee last Thursday. According to the City, the men demanded a protection fee for the workers to have safe passage through the area. They also robbed one staff member of his phone.

This incident follows a similar incident in Philippi East recently which led to the temporary suspension of services in that area as well. The City’s Urban Waste Management Directorate plans to re-engage with SAPS and the City’s Safety and Security Directorate to request their urgent assistance in dealing with this growing trend of extortion. “We call on residents to please refrain from dumping uncollected waste, and to watch the media (including the City’s social media channels) for further updates about clearing existing backlogs in the area, or possible adjusted waste collection schedules,” the City said.

Counselling has been arranged for traumatised staff. Nyanga Community Police Forum chairperson Dumisani Qwebe said the incident did not come to their attention but during the course of the week they would hold a meeting to discuss the incident. “It is sad to learn that the whole community will be suffering because of these individuals. We urge community members to come forward and assist us with this matter.