City of Cape Town to spend R7 million on upgrades to Sea Point promenade

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s spatial planning and environment directorate has put aside R7 million for upgrades to the Sea Point promenade as part of its main spending for the new financial year.

This is a portion of the R137.7 million for upgrades and improvements on several beachfronts along the False Bay and Atlantic coastlines that the directorate will be spending money on.

Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment Marian Nieuwoudt said that they have prioritised the improvements as part of the directorate’s capital budget for the new financial year starting on 1 July 2021.

“Cape Town’s coastline and nature reserves are pristine destinations. Thousands of visitors enjoy these natural spaces that have become even more popular during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They provide a safe space for us to connect outdoors and with nature, and contribute to the city’s reputation as a world-class destination,” Nieuwoudt said.

“Some of the amenities and coastal structures are, however, in need of refurbishment and this is why a large portion of our capital budget will be invested on improvements to beachfronts and nature reserves in the new financial year.”

Nieuwoudt said that the main spending priorities will be:

Upgrades at Fisherman’s Lane in Strandfontein – this will be out on tender and the cost will be known once the bid has been awarded

Upgrades to the Seaforth coastal precinct at Boulders beach in Simon’s Town – this will be out on tender and the cost will be determined through the bidding process

R3 million allocated for the detailed design and planning of the upgrade for the entire Monwabisi beach precinct

R3.1 million for upgrades at Glencairn beach precinct. These are underway already and will be completed by October 2021, if all goes as planned

R1 million for upgrades at the Muizenberg beachfront

Upgrades at the Table View beachfront – this will be in the tender advertising, adjudication and award phase

Upgrades to the Milnerton beachfront – this will be in the tender advertising, adjudication and award phase.

Upgrade of the Small Bay sea wall – this will be in the tender advertising, adjudication and award phase

R7 million for upgrades at the Sea Point promenade

R5.8 million for improvements at the Helderberg Nature Reserve

R400 000 for upgrades at the Table Bay and Tygerberg nature reserves

R4 million for upgrades at the reserve in the Metro-south east

R2.2 million for improvements at the Bracken Visitor Education Centre

R3 million for improvements at the Harmoney Flats Visitor Education Centre

R3.2 million for improvements at the Zandvlei Visitor Education Centre

R18.8 million for the rehabilitation of the Asanda Village wetland

R700 000 for the upgrade of the Edith Stephens Wetland Park

“We want to expand the visitor education centres at the Bracken, Harmony Flats and Zandvlei Nature Reserves so that they can serve the wider community.

“These centres play an important role in increasing environmental awareness among the youth,” said Nieuwoudt.

The directorate is also involved in precinct planning and works closely with other City departments in realising local area priority initiatives (LAPIs) to improve precincts that are suffering from degeneration, crime, and grime.

Some of these projects include:

R7 million for the Bonteheuwel and Bishop Lavis LAPI

Upgrades to pedestrian facilities at the Parow station (R1 million); Salt River station (R1 million) and Kruskal Avenue (R2 millon)

“Our Urban Catalytic Investment Department focuses on precincts where transit-oriented development can assist with spatial transformation at scale.

“The aim is to create investment-friendly environments and public-private partnerships that can lead to more economic opportunities and jobs for local residents,” Nieuwoudt said.

“Up to R6,8 million is budgeted for the refurbishment of the Philippi Fresh Produce Market. In addition, precinct plans for catalytic projects are being developed for the Bellville CBD, Philippi Opportunity Area, and the Gateway Precinct in the CBD.”

The upgrade of Fisherman’s Lane on the False Bay coastline and the Seaforth coastal precinct near Simon’s Town in the Far South are two important capital projects the directorate is undertaking over the medium term.

Cape Argus