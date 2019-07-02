The Vrygrond Community Forum and the City of Cape Town must try to resolve the eviction of 58 families outside court. Picture Cindy Waxa /AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY/ANA

Cape Town - The Vrygrond Community Forum and the City of Cape Town must try to resolve the eviction of 58 families outside court. If they fail to do so, the matter can be referred back to the Western Cape High Court. So instructed Judge President John Hlope last week, when the parties were meant to present oral submissions at the Western Cape High Court.

The families were evicted on June 18 and a case was brought against the City, the municipal manager and Mayor Dan Plato. Legal representative for the Vrygrond Community Forum, Vernon Seymour, said: “I’m meeting my clients, Vrygrond Community Forum, today, where we will discuss the matter. We will formalise a proposal with recommendations and forward it to the City of Cape Town. We will await their response for a possible date to discuss the matter around table.”

The matter emanates from an urgent order granted by Judge Ashley Binns-Ward two weeks ago, after an application by the Vrygrond Community Forum seeking an order to interdict and restrain the City from evicting or demolishing informal structures. The Forum also wants the City to provide or erect habitable temporary shelters at least equivalent to those destroyed when the families were evicted.

Mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi was unavailable for comment on Monday, and media liaison officer at the City of Cape Town communication corporate services, Michelle Jones, said they were still following up with the relevant officials.

