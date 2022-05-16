City of Cape Town’s auxiliary officers making big strides in fighting crime

Cape Town - After the success of its volunteer law enforcement auxiliary officers programme, the City’s safety and security directorate is looking to update its auxiliary policy to make provision for the introduction of auxiliary volunteer support officers. Through the updated policy, the officers will provide administrative support to law enforcement.

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said the department was excited about the development as it would allow candidates who did not meet the criteria for the uniformed positions to be part of the programme. Training for volunteer officers draws about 5 000 applications. The department looks to recruit applicants who meet criteria such as, among others, stipulated health and fitness levels, a valid driving licence, and a senior certificate or equivalent. “Our law enforcement auxiliary volunteer programme has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception in 2013.

“Like our disaster risk management volunteer corps, that is also incredibly well supported. The programme underpins the willingness of so many ordinary residents to participate in building safer communities. “The response to the launch of our online platform was so overwhelming that we had to put new applications on hold for the foreseeable future,” Smith said. The current group of volunteers has 124 dedicated officers deployed in four strategic geographical areas, and the Marine Unit and the Rural Safety Unit.

Between April 2019 and March this year, volunteer officers arrested 171 suspects and recovered four firearms and 29 other weapons, the department said. The arrests included people found in possession of suspected stolen property, stolen vehicles, reckless and negligent driving, attempted murder, and possession of drugs. In the first quarter of this year, Smith said the department also recorded that volunteer law enforcement auxiliary officers clocked just more than 4 000 hours, lending an essential supportive hand to the service, and providing additional boots on the ground after hours and on weekends.