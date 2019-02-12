The R113,5 million funding allocation that was made to the Community Services and Health Directorate courtesy of the Adjustment Budget. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The R113,5 million funding allocation that was made to the Community Services and Health Directorate courtesy of the Adjustment Budget recently approved by Council will go towards maintenance, security measures and the procurement of pharmaceutical supplies, among others.



"There is a renewed focus on primary healthcare and accessible, user-friendly recreational facilities within the Directorate. The additional funding will allow for the realignment and prioritisation of major projects that will increase the City’s ability to improve service delivery and direct funds where they are most needed.





"The Directorate will also ensure that services are available to the most vulnerable groups in communities. Additional funding is an important investment to ensure that current infrastructure is maintained and property protected. In this regard, the allocation of funds to departments reflects a balanced approach to providing services that will improve the quality of life of residents," said Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien.





City Health and the Recreation and Parks Department will receive the bulk of the adjustment budget allocation, as outlined below:





City Health

R20 million for Primary Healthcare services to procure pharmaceutical supplies, medical lab testing and vaccines

R2 million to expand treatment for substance abuse at the Matrix centres





Social Development and Early Childhood Development

R3 million for the maintenance of ECD Centres

Recreation and Parks

R27 million for maintenance of community facilities

R25 million for security services to address increased vandalism and protect city staff at clinics

R20 million to complement the staffing component to address challenges in the clearing and mowing at parks and public open spaces

R8 million towards the Expanded Public Works Programme to assist with job creation and development programmes

"The additional funds will go some way towards addressing the general upkeep of our facilities for the benefit of communities; but, more importantly, will help us tackle the impact of ongoing vandalism and theft that seriously impacts on service delivery.





"We are committed to providing quality facilities, whether for recreational purposes or essential services, like our clinics and Early Childhood Development Centres. This commitment is borne out in the funding already being spent as well as the additional funding that we have lobbied for," Badroodien said .





"As we move forward with our plans, I urge communities to work with the City and to take ownership of facilities in their neighbourhoods. An investment like maintenance or upgrading of a facility means very little if the affected communities cannot benefit from it."





