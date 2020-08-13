City of Cape Town’s independent power bid dealt a blow by court ruling

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s attempt to force the national government to allow it to generate its own power hit the skids on Tuesday when the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria said the parties must use the inter-governmental dispute resolution mechanisms to resolve the issue.

The court did not rule on the ­merits of the matter. Mayor Dan Plato said: “We believe the constitutional obligation of municipalities to provide sustainable services supersedes Section 34 of the Electricity Regulation Act, and that this provision cannot obstruct a municipality’s obligation to provide the basic service of electricity to residents.”

Plato accused the president, the government and the ANC for failing to create an energy secure country and placing South Africans at risk through Eskom’s “crumbling monopoly”.

“To this end, we are engaging National Treasury on a Cape Town Integrated Resource Plan and our intention to establish a City Independent Power Purchase office. Recently, the City transferred a R54-million property for the development of the Atlantis Special Economic Zone, a central development in our growth as a green-tech capital,” he said.

The City’s initial court application sought clarity on whether municipalities are lawfully entitled to procure energy from independent power producers (IPP) in terms of their own energy planning. The proceedings were heard virtually in May.