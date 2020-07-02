City of Cape Town's move to spend R70m on software upgrade questioned

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town council has approved a proposal which could see the administration spend R70 million to upgrade its operational software. The City’s entire operations depend on technology and technical architecture. Currently it uses three software technology systems across 11 directorates to conduct its business: SAP, which hosts the City’s financial and operational data; Microsoft City’s productivity system, which provides services such as email, word processing and spreadsheets; and a geographical information system that provides a view of the City’s services on a map. Mayco member for Corporate Services Sharon Cottle said: “The City has been using SAP and Microsoft for nearly 20 years. The systems are ageing and due for major upgrading or replacement. Furthermore, the vendor system support necessary to ensure that the software systems remain stable and online is expiring in the near future. Failure to plan ahead would seriously compromise the City’s ability to continue functioning effectively.” Cottle said the City would use this opportunity to embrace a digital future and to modernise. Following the approval from council, the City will embark on a 10-year programme for the digital enablement and upgrade of the software technology systems used for service delivery, planning and engagement with residents and business.

Cottle said the implementation would dramatically improve supply chain management.

“New human resource systems will enable digital recruitment and selection processes, make it easier for potential job applicants to access opportunities, and improve vacancy turnaround times. Levering technology for progress will position Cape Town as a forward-looking globally competitive city. Over the next decade the way of working for all directorates and City staff will fundamentally change, enabling the administration to embrace a digital future,” she said.

But opposition parties have told the City it could have dire financial implications. In the report submitted to council it stated over the seven-year period, the total programme capital budget is expected to cost R3.71 billion

Cope caucus leader Farouk Cassim said: “This places the onus entirely on us to take full responsibility for all of the financial and other risks already being envisaged. Inflation is set to rocket in our country as a result of numerous factors and a cost estimate of R3.7bn will quickly balloon to R10bn or more. Will the City be able to afford this?”

ACDP caucus leader Grant Haskin said the City was driven by its aim to become “the most digital city in Africa” but this was unaffordable to ratepayers who must pay the estimated R3.3bn over the next seven years - especially when the Covid-19 crisis would be negatively impacting the City and its peoples lives and livelihoods for at least the next seven years.

“This is again a matter of the City having the wrong priorities at the wrong time.”

[email protected]