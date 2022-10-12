City of Cape Town's R1.9 billion peak upgrades at Zandvliet clocks big milestone

Cape Town- City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and acting mayoral committee member for water and sanitation Siseko Mbandezi on Tuesday, October 11 facilitated the handover of a state-of-the-art project at the Zandvliet Wastewater Treatment Works facility. Hill-Lewis said the progress of the project was encouraging, as it advanced the City’s agenda to provide better sanitation services in Cape Town.

He said: “We know that decent sanitation is the beginning of dignity, and so much of our capital budgets over the next few years are focused on sewer pipe, pump station and wastewater works upgrades.” Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and acting Water and Sanitation Mayco member Siseko Mbandezi. The overall Zandvliet WWTW upgrades will expand the existing treatment capacity of wastewater by 18 million litres a day, bringing it to a daily total of 90 million litres a day. The project is on track to be completed by September next year. According to the City, besides the increased capacity, the upgrade would also ensure that high-quality treated effluent is released, exceeding all licence requirements laid out by the National Department of Water and Sanitation.

The City said the overall treated effluent compliance with national standards for treated effluent coming from WWTW has increased to 85%, following the implementation of the upgrade which started construction in 2018. “This will improve even further with the broader upgrade, ensuring high standards of treated wastewater leaving Zandvliet, which is particularly important as it will be used for water reuse in the future.” Mbandezi said there have already been significant treated wastewater quality improvements at Zandvliet.