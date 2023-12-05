City officials gear up ahead of matric Pens Down Party fever

Cape Town - While matrics are preparing to “unwind” and celebrate the end of their exams, law enforcement agencies are also gearing up to increase patrols in some of the Cape’s most popular recreational spaces. These Pens-Down Parties have become extremely popular over the last few years, with matrics gathering at beaches across the Cape, particularly at Clifton and Camps Bay.

And while education activists, the City and the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) say they cannot stop the celebrations from happening, a reminder was sent out to young people that the possession and consumption of alcohol in public spaces and on beaches is prohibited in terms of the City’s by-laws. It also warned that anyone found to be in transgression would be fined R500 and have their alcohol confiscated. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, sent a message to the youth attending these parties: “We do not want to rob you of the opportunity to let your hair down after a long academic career, but our appeal is that you celebrate responsibly.

“The end of the school year is worth celebrating, but safety should be a priority for all.” Mayco member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross, said they want their beaches to be places where beautiful memories are made, particularly in the context of post-exam celebrations. “However, we ask that visitors be mindful of their behaviour, and how their actions could potentially impact themselves or others,” said Van der Ross.

Education MEC David Maynier also urged matrics to celebrate responsibly. “It’s understandable that our matrics would like to let their hair down and celebrate the end of a difficult few years at school, but we urge them to do so responsibly and in moderation, especially in terms of alcohol consumption. “We encourage parents to ensure that matrics understand the risks involved in large events and smaller parties, and to ensure they have made arrangements to stay in contact with their children and know what to do in an emergency.

“We do not want to have our candidates’ end-of-year holidays spoiled by them becoming targets of crime or being involved in a serious accident,” he said. Education activist Vanessa le Roux agreed and said while they cannot stop the youngsters from attending the parties, they need the attendees to be responsible. “Ultimately we can only call on these learners to make the right choices, to be cautious of their surroundings and to always check up on their friends and family members.