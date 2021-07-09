City reassessing Cape clinics after rumoured closure of two facilities in Kraaifontein

Cape Town - City’s mayoral committee member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, says it is in the process of reassessing some of its existing health-care facilities across the metro, but that nothing has been finalised. This is after rumours about the possible closure of two local clinics in Kraaifontein communities began circulating earlier this week.

According to anxious residents, women who had been to visit the local clinics in Northpine and Scottsdene were told that facilities would soon close and that they would have to make use of the Wallacedene Clinic for health-care services. Badroodien said that the directorate and Western Cape Health Department were in the process of re-evaluating existing health facilities in the metropole, and how best they could consolidate services in the interests of the communities and the facilities serving them. “This process is ongoing, and no final decisions have been made or time frames decided. There will, however, be a community engagement once there is greater clarity on the way forward,” said Badroodien.