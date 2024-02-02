City to beef up security at Salt River Town Hall after continuous break ins

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is to put additional security measures in place at Salt River Town Hall after numerous break-ins and vandalism there led to the suspension of activities. Vandalism at the facility includes damage to access doors, windows, ceiling, plumbing (taps and pipe work), the microwave, cleaning materials and the kitchen stove.

Ward 57 councillor Yusuf Mohamed expressed regret having to suspend all activities and bookings at the hall. He said they had now placed security guards at the building to deter any further vandalism. “If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of those responsible, please contact 021 480 7700 or my office directly,” said Yusuf.

“We will endeavour to do the necessary repairs and hope to have this facility available to the community once again.” The City’s parks and recreation department said the internal maintenance team had put temporary measures in place while plans were under way for plumbing and building tenders to address the damages caused. The City said operations for public use have resumed at the town hall and events can be booked via the relevant bookings office.