Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has decided to withdraw from participating in the C40 Reinventing Cities programme. The City said that due to various delays, the opportunity to participate in the initiative had been missed. “While C40 has informally indicated it would welcome Cape Town’s continued participation should the initiative be repeated, there is no formal confirmation of such at this stage, as it would depend on their own future planning,” a report set to come before the council states.

The report states that the department is proposing that the three pieces of land that were to be used in the programme be used for development.

“It’s recommended that, in terms of regulation 5(3) and 34(3) of the Municipal Asset Transfer Regulations, authority be granted to the city manager to commence a public participation process in respect of the proposed transfer or proposed granting of significant rights for each of the properties,” the report says.

Last year, the City was accused of hoarding parcels of land instead of developing them for social housing. Two erven, constituting 2.7 hectares of municipal land, along the M4 (Main Road) in Heathfield were to be used for the development of social housing.

The council suggested that the land should be made available for economic opportunities that would benefit the community. The land, known as Mouquet Farm, is flanked by Main Road, Kendal Road, Myburgh Road and Greenfield Road, and is situated close to Bergvliet, Elfindale and Retreat.

The City had been reserving the land pending the outcome of the C40 programme, a global competition which gets the private sector and communities to devise carbon-neutral development solutions and designs for underutilised publicly owned sites in C40 member cities.

The other pieces of land earmarked for the initiative were a vacant site in Ottery, the Bishop Lavis Town Centre and a parking lot in Woodstock.

Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt, said: “No, we did not withdraw from participating. We are only withdrawing from this round because the sites that have been identified are complicated and still have to go through a number of impact studies.

“This means that the sites will not be ready for development as per the enrolment rules. The City would rather prepare now and then be ready for the next initiative.”

Former mayco member for transport and urban development Brett Herron said it was a missed opportunity for the City to address apartheid spatial planning.

“The withdrawal from the programme is an embarrassment to the City and the leadership role it used to play in the climate change, resilience and sustainability networks,” he said.

The report will be tabled before the council later this month.

