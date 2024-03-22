City's Water and Sanitation Departments finally complete its R2 billion Zandvliet Waste Water Treatment Works project

Cape Town - The R2 billion upgrade of the Zandvliet Waste Water Treatment Works, to especially benefit lower-income households in the eastern part of the metro, has been completed. According to the City, the upgrade increased waste treatment capacity from 72 to 90 million litres per day, to support a growing population and economy.

It said the plant has also seen a major improvement in effluent quality due to cutting-edge membrane treatment technology, which treated water to potable standards. “The biggest impact of this Zandvliet upgrade will be directly on the lives and dignity of the families who live in the areas serviced by this plant. “Here we’re talking about communities in Delft, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, and Blue Downs – some of the fastest-growing catchments in the City,” said water and sanitation Mayco member, Zahid Badroodien.

“We officially celebrate the completion of one of the biggest water and sanitation projects we have ever undertaken – the state-of-the-art upgrade to the Zandvliet Wastewater Treatment Works and, as far as I am concerned, the best R2bn we could ever spend.” The City said the Zandvliet upgrade will ensure high-quality treated effluent met all requirements of the Department of Water and Sanitation. “We know that the only way this City will truly make progress is if every single person in the city experiences that progress, which is why 73% of our infrastructure spend this year directly benefits lower-income households,” said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Mfuleni resident Christopher Mantwana said they welcomed the completion of the project; however, its effectiveness would be tested in time. “We welcome these developments; as one knows, sometimes in the townships people struggle with water and sanitation. Indeed, we hope this translates to proper sanitation for our people,” said Mantwana. [email protected]