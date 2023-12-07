Civic honours for extraordinary citizens: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, MaBrr, Desiree Ellis & Albie Sachs

Cape Town - It was a memorable day for the individuals who were honoured by the City of Cape Town for their significant contribution to society and throughout the world. A special ceremony took place on Wednesday at the City Council Chambers where several of the living honourers were recorded in the Civic Honours Book while others sent video messages.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City had given out the prestigious Civic Honours for the first time in 12 years. Hill-Lewis said, “Today is about recognising the contributions of some truly remarkable people – whether a living person or in memory of someone who has passed away and to reflect on their achievements and the impact they’ve made in society.” The recipients of the Civic Honours include Lawyer, activist and former Constitutional Court Justice, Albie Sachs, and the late Basil D’Oliveira, the greatest South African test cricketer who never played for SA.

Legendary SA playwright, Athol Fugard, Social justice advocate and philanthropist, Bennie Rabinowitz and the Queen of African pop, the late Brenda Fassie. Her brother Temba Fassie described the award as a bittersweet moment for the Fassie family. “As much as we acknowledge the City’s honour, my family and I are in pain that throughout MaBrr’s career, the government to this day has not bestowed us with anything,” he said.

Afrikaans poet, painter and former political prisoner, Breyten Breytenbach, former SA soccer star and captain, and current Banyana Banyana head coach, Desiree Ellis also accepted their awards. Ellis said: “This goes out to all the women in sports. I think it was a fantastic year for women’s sport. I’m just privileged to get the civic honour, I’m a Capetonian through and through.” Humanitarian and founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman added that it was a special feeling being honoured.

“I appreciate the fact that they honoured me but I’m more appreciative of the type of people that were sitting in the hall with me, all hard-working South Africans,” Sooliman said. Other recipients were WW2 fighter pilot hero, and anti-apartheid activist, AG “Sailor” Malan, and singer-songwriter, guitarist and global music star, Jonathan Butler. Political satirist, playwright and HIV/Aids educator, Pieter-Dirk Uys was also honoured alongside social, education and climate justice activist, and Archbishop of Cape Town, Dr Thabo Makgoba. Krotoa’s honour will be hung in the Iziko museum.