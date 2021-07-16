Civil Unrest: SANDF soldiers deployed 'proactively' to Western Cape to support SAPS

Cape Town - The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has been informed that the SANDF will be deploying a company of soldiers in the Western Cape today. This is part of the national deployment of soldiers gazetted earlier this week amid the looting and civil unrest that broke out earlier this week in Gauteng, and still continues in KwaZulu-Natal.

The SANDF is deploying in support of the SAPS and their ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the country. Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde said: “I welcome this proactive step, which we believe is necessary given the unrest seen in some parts of the country. “It is important that the SAPS get as much support as possible during this unprecedented time so that they can respond quickly to incidents and maintain the calm that we have seen to date.

“This is not a cause for concern and shows proactivity in the response. I have complete faith in the Western Cape police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, who is in command, and will continue to liaise closely with him and other stakeholders so that we keep the Western Cape safe.” Community Safety, MEC Albert Fritz added: “As of our latest report, there have been no incidents of looting or public violence across the Western Cape, and I am glad that there is thorough planning and proactive steps are being taken by the SAPS and their partners to ensure this stays the case. “I encourage our residents to remain calm, to reject violence and to respect the rule of law. If you do have any information that relates to potential criminal activity, please report it directly to the SAPS.”