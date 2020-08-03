Claim CPFs are neglected for funding allocations over Neighbourhood Watches

Cape Town - The Department of Community Safety has been accused of pouring money into its Neighbourhood Watch initiative while neglecting schemes such as the Community Policing Forums (CPFs).

The issue of Neighbourhood Watches (NHWs) dominated debate on the Department of Community Safety (DoCS) budget vote in which MEC Albert Fritz announced that DoCS had been forced to cut its budget by a net R27.9million, with the money being reprioritised towards efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rejecting the bill and calling NHWs “a parallel structure”, ANC provincial spokesperson for Community Safety Mesuli Kama said: “What is evident in the budget are the plans of this government to deliberately frustrate and sabotage the work of CPFs.”

“On top of budget cuts under these adjustments, the department has not dispersed a single cent to CPFs from the start of this financial year to date,” said Kama. “Whereas some CPFs have been working with a zero-budget assisting in the fight against Covid-19 in their areas, NHWs have been allocated R6.8m to educate people and to encourage them to maintain social distancing.”

ACDP MPL Ferlon Christians, while supporting the bill, said: “The NHWs are shrinking, because the Walking Bus is paying members stipends, and this is causing NHW members to quit and join the Walking Bus. Why does the MEC not pay members of NHWs a life cover?”