Cape Town - Police in Clarke’s Estate in Elsies River came under attack when they tried to arrest a suspect for an alleged rape in the area. Imhraan Mukkadam from the Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF) condemned the attack.

“The suspect hid inside that flat’s plumbing network for a while, but was eventually arrested. During this time the broader community became agitated and wanted the police to hand him over to them. Some of the instigators of the attacks on the police are known gangsters. “Could our GBV co-ordinator please follow up on this as we have to ensure the integrity of the chain of evidence in sexual violence cases are protected. As the Elsies River CPF we are very perturbed by the events that transpired earlier this week,” he said. “We cannot condone, and categorically reject the behaviour of some within the community who want to take the law into their own hands.

“There is absolutely no justification for attacking the police and we as the CPF demand that those responsible be brought to book.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said when police arrived, they were confronted with a crowd of unruly residents who pelted the vehicles with stones. “We can confirm that two cases of malicious damage to property were registered for damage caused to SAPS vehicles. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” he said.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said: “These officers are tasked with upholding, protecting and enforcing the law. Those guilty of attacking the police and damaging the vehicles must face the full might of the law. “Not only are these attacks illegal, but they also put resources that should be used in the fight against crime out of commission. “Community members should work with law-enforcement agencies to ensure perpetrators are reported and arrested and not become the very criminal we do not want in our areas.”