Cleaner of Covid-19 quarantine facility in Mossel Bay accused of rape

Cape Town - A man suspected of raping a woman at a Covid-19 isolation and quarantine facility in Mossel Bay is expected to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of rape.

Police confirmed the arrest of a 27-year-old man, believed to be a cleaner at the facility, following the incident which occurred on Friday at around 1pm. Police spokesperson Christopher Spies confirmed that the Mossel Bay Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit was investigating a case of rape at the site.

“It is alleged that the 20-year-old victim was in her room when the suspect entered and sexually violated her. This matter was later reported to medical personnel at the facility who alerted the police,” said Spies.

Isolation and quarantine facilities fall within the ambit of the Department of Transport and Public Works (DTPW), that confirmed the incident.

Its provincial head of communications, Jandré Bakker, said the suspect was an employee of an appointed cleaning company. The Department of Health said the victim had been moved to a different location and was receiving support.