Clifton Marais dies after marathon

Cape Town - One of Clifton Marais’s last sentences to his wife Ursula was “this one is for you”, as he hung his Two Oceans Half-Marathon medal around her neck. Around 36 hours later, Marais, 53, from Sarepta in Kuils River, died in his sleep.

Marais was an avid sportsman and one of the founding members of the Kuils River Runners Club. He was also a former member of the Kuils River Rugby Football Club (RFC) for more than 20 years. Marais is survived by his widow, daughter Lizan Marais-Jacobs, son Benazzi, two grandchildren, and his mother Elizabeth.

Marais-Jacobs said on Monday her father came home from work, excited to see his eldest grandson after the child was discharged from hospital. She said her father was diabetic and had hypertension. “Before he went to bed he told my son, ‘Kenzo, pa is so happy you’re home now, pa can sleep peacefully’. (A few hours later), we heard a loud snore and tried to wake him up but no response.

“The paramedics can’t confirm exactly what was the cause of death but it looks like a massive stroke in his sleep or a heart attack,” she said. “He was not just our father but a father figure to many others. “He never spoke bad about anyone.

“He was humble, always had a smile on his face. Most of all he was a present husband, father and grandfather,” she said. A member of the runners club, Xavier Lewis, said Marais was a gentle giant and wanted the right things to be done. “He would always interact with others and was willing to provide treats for after a race. He always wanted us to take care of our members at the club and community,” he said.

Lewis and Marais last spoke to each other after the race as they travelled home together. “He told me, ‘coach, I must lift my bum from that couch and start with the upcoming programme for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon’.” RFC treasurer Shaun Du Toit said Marais was not only a great sportsman but a community man.

“He was a Kuils River RFC stalwart and won promotion with the club as captain. “He was always in control, a master tactician and would always keep the team motivated. “There was always a sense of calmness around him and also a voice of reason with regards to our club rugby matters, even though he was not an active club member in the last few years,” he said.

One of the honorary presidents at Kuils River RFC, Thelo Wakefiled, described Marais as “a smart creation by God”. “A real gentleman, respected community man in Sarepta and a pillar in the Kuils River RFC. “He was well-loved and respected by every member in our club, merely because of his decency and the manner in which he interacted with his fellow players. Your friendship would be treasured and you will always be remembered,” he said.