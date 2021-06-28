Cold fronts to pummel Cape of Storms this week

Cape Town – Western Cape residents are urged to remain on high alert and cautious amid a storm making landfall in the province, bringing wet weather, strong winds and rough seas. The SA Weather Service warned of several cold fronts to affect the province as well as the Northern Cape from Monday.

“These conditions are expected to continue throughout the week as several cold fronts are expected to make landfall,” said the service in a statement. “A cold front will make landfall over the Western Cape on Monday morning, resulting in widespread rain over the western parts of the Northern Cape during the afternoon,” it said. “These conditions may result in difficult driving conditions during the morning commute with localised flooding possible especially over the Cape Metropole, the Cape Winelands and the southern half of the West Coast district.”

Rain between 40 and 60mm is expected over the metropole today (Mon) with the cold front expected until this evening. The weather bureau said light snowfall was possible over the western high-lying areas of the province from late afternoon into early morning, with cold to very cold conditions expected. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the wet weather was predicted for the western parts of the province spreading all the way up the West Coast to Alexander Bay.

“The heavy rain, especially in the metro area is expected to lead to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements, roads and low-lying areas,” said Bredell. “Essential services such as water and electricity may be affected and disruption of traffic flow is very likely especially during peak traffic on Monday morning.” Meanwhile, the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) said it was on standby to deal with any incidents related to the heavy downpour and intense cold front.