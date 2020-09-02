Combined effort still needed to combat Covid-19 and its impact - Winde

Cape Town - Combined efforts are still needed in order to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on various sectors, Premier Alan Winde said. Winde met mayors from across the province during the Premier’s Co-ordinating Forum on Tuesday. He took the opportunity to thank the districts for their part in the province’s response to the pandemic, but said the work was not yet done. “Our combined efforts are still required in responding to this pandemic, and the new challenges which now present themselves,” said Winde. The province reported 3 705 active cases of Covid-19, 105 253 confirmed cases and 97 637 recoveries made as of 1pm yesterday.

The death toll stands at 3 911. The number of Covid-19 tests conducted is 483 804.

Around 777 people have been hospitalised due to the virus, with 161 in ICU or high care. The number of unallocated confirmed cases is 2 309 with 2240 recoveries made.

Winde also urged the public to engage with the province’s Covid-19 Procurement Disclosure report which was made public on Monday by the Western Cape Provincial Treasury.

The report covers all Covid-19 related expenditure between April and July 31.

The report indicated that just over 47% of Covid-19 expenditure was directed to small, medium and micro enterprises, he said.

The report can be found on the Western Cape Government website and irregularities found can be reported to [email protected] or via the reporting contact information in the report.

Meanwhile, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo concluded her two day oversight visit to the West Coast, yesterday.

Matzikama, Cederberg and Bergrivier sub districts were visited to ascertain and strengthen the districts’ response to the pandemic as well as how they are preparing to resume clinical non Covid-19 services.

Cape Argus