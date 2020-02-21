The Judicial Service Commission to investigate allegations by Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath against her boss, President John Hlophe. Pictures: SA Judiciary and African News Agency

Cape Town - Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, his wife, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, and Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath will be making submissions to the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) today. The secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Sello Chiloane, said the committee had requested the parties to make written submissions on whether it should recommend that one or both complaints should be investigated by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

“It is this point the committee will be dealing with today. The JSC Act postulates a process where each of the parties is granted an opportunity to make submissions to the committee, presided by the acting chairperson of the committee.

“Following the hearing, the committee will consider both written and oral submissions, deliberate and make its decision. The committee may decide to recommend to the JSC that the complaints or one of them be investigated by a tribunal or refer one of the complaints or both complaints to the deputy chief justice,” said Chiloane.

She said the Deputy Chief Justice may then designate a member of the committee to conduct an inquiry in terms of section 17 of the JSC Act to determine the merits of the complaint.