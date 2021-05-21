Communicare evicts building hijackers after 20 months

Cape Town - Communicare has engaged the sheriff of the court and the police to evict people it accuses of invading 11 units at its Albatros Apartment Complex.

Communicare spokesperson Makhosi Kubheka, said: “The wheels of justice are catching up with those involved with building hijackings and invasion of Communicare properties, after 20 months of them living illegally and rent-free at the organisation’s premises.

“On October 30, 2020, the Western Cape High Court gave the invaders until December 14 to leave the premises peacefully to avoid being evicted by the Sheriff. The invaders did not move out and the Sheriff of the Court has therefore carried out the eviction order.”

With regard to occupations of its Brooklyn and Ruyterwacht properties, the social housing giant’s Chief Executive Anthea Houston, said: “I am pleased that despite initial confusion about the application of the law to prevent illegal invasions, the court is recognizing that the forceful and violent occupation of apartments cannot be condoned.

“As sympathetic as I am about the shortage of affordable housing in our city, we cannot allow lawlessness to take over. Many of our legal tenants have been threatened and intimidated in their homes which is grossly unfair.”

Communicare tenant beneficiaries representative, Neville Petersen, said the evicted tenants were consulting with lawyers to see if they could return.

“Meanwhile, tenants at Albatross have started a legal fund which is also supported by the community in Thornton. Tenants raise funds through selling koeksisters and rotis over weekends, and cash is paid into our legal fund,” he said.

