Community in shock after discovery of two bodies in Langa

Cape Town - Langa residents have been left in shock after the bodies of two men were discovered on Monday and yesterday. The body of a man burnt beyond recognition was found in an open field at a former Transnet men's hostel, while another was discovered in Joe Slovo informal settlement camp, with stab wounds.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said on Monday that officers responded to a complaint and proceeded to the Joe Slovo Squatter camp and upon arrival, found the body of an unknown male who had sustained stab wounds to his body. Swaarbooi said the victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. He said the motive for the attack was unknown and suspect(s) were yet to be arrested. Meanwhile, police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said Langa police were investigating a murder case after the body of an unknown man was found on an open field at Ikwezi Hostel by a member of the community, who informed the police.

Van Wyk said on arrival at the scene the police found the body of an unknown male lying on his back and burnt. “At this stage, no information is available as to the reason for this incident or suspects involved,'' said Van Wyk. Langa Community Policing Forum chairperson Sindile Moya said the discovery of the bodies over two days was a cause for concern.

“This is something that the CPF has engaged the police about, as this is not only occurring in Siyahlala, we have other zones in which, according to statistics, a lot of criminal activities are occurring and the police and neighbourhood watches are now keeping an eye on. “However, it is impossible to be vigilant throughout the night. At one stage the station commander requested more visibility and more police were deployed in these areas but when they leave, these incidents go on,” said Moya. Moya said residents in these areas were living in fear and that the crime-fighting agencies were working on mechanisms to ensure that residents were able to report incidents without putting their lives at risk.