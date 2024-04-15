Community rallies to help pensioner robbed of monthly grant in broad daylight

Cape Town - An Elsies River resident, who was robbed of her entire pension minutes after withdrawing the money from an ATM, said she was thankful to the community who donated funds to get her through the month. Deborah Williams, 62, from Avonwood, said she went to withdraw R1 800 from an ATM at Avonwood Square at around 7.20am.

The pensioner was robbed by two men on her way home. “Two guys came across the road and the one grabbed me from behind and the other one told me, ‘don’t look in my face’, and I looked away. “The one who grabbed me from behind took out a knife and held it to my neck, he then put his hand in my breast and took out my money.

“After they took the money, they ran back over the road and the one scratched in his pocket and had what looked like a gun. “Another woman told me to report it to the police. “But I did not bother because I do not know the guys so who would I be opening a case against?”

Williams said she was emotional and distraught because she was dependent on her Sassa grant. Community activist, Steve Ross, said he learnt about the incident when a woman posted it in a community group. “I saw the people were complaining in the group and asking where is the police and why there isn’t any visibility in the area, and I thought, let’s change the narrative and help Deborah.

“I offered the first R100 and asked the group members to each donate what they can and we managed to raise R1 360. “I look at every senior as my mother or father, every person my age as a brother or sister and every young person as my child, so I would not like it if my mother was robbed of her pension. “We should be the change and as the Bible says we should do unto others as we would like them to do unto us.”