Complaints over the WCED’s online admissions process, but other solutions highlighted

Cape Town - Parents from disadvantaged communities and those technologically challenged have complained about the accessibility of the Western Cape Education Department’s (WCED) online admissions process. Parents have said they cannot apply online as they don’t have resources, or even cellphones.

Story continues below Advertisment

This after the WCED appealed to parents and caregivers, particular ly those who have learners entering Grade 1 and 8 next year, to start preparing the necessary documentation so they are ready to apply. The application process opened on Monday and closes on April 15. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the online system had been operational since 2019, and was not a new system. She said the number of parents opting to apply online had grown.

She said while she would prefer parents to make use of the online system for a variety of reasons, she did understand that some parents/ caregivers were restricted in terms of accessibility to equipment. “That is why the WCED has arranged for parents to apply via our district offices, or the pop-ups by the WCED at shopping malls and schools,” she said. A parent from Stellenbosch, Christine Moses, 73, whose granddaughter, 12, stays with her, said the department was making their life difficult.

Story continues below Advertisment

Moses said she tried to speak to the Cloetesville High School principal, but was referred to the Cloetesville Primary School, and then referred to the school secretary. She was told a representative from WCED would come and help the disadvantaged parents. Moses said her fear was the cut-off time for the applications. Vanessa le Roux, founder of a group called Parents for Equal Education SA, said the system was problematic even for those with access to resources.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The system can’t handle traffic, parents struggle to register, this shouldn’t be the only way to apply.” [email protected] Cape Argus