Comprehensive DNA analysis to be done on pit bulls amid concern over attacks, deaths

Cape Town - The Sizwe Kupelo foundation has handed over 139000 signed petitions requesting the banning of pit bulls as domestic pets to Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza. The non-profit organisation, which assists vulnerable children, initiated the drive shortly after a pit bull attack claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy from Nelson Mandela Bay in 2022.

Receiving the petition, Minister Didiza shared the government’s concern over the loss of lives and damages associated with this type of dog. During the meeting with the foundation, however, Didiza indicated that the government was currently doing work to resolve the issues associated with the breed. “Among the work that is currently under way is the comprehensive DNA analysis of pit bull and pit bull-type dogs to assist with correct identification of problem animals unique to South Africa.

“This exercise will also investigate aggressive behaviour and will assist in identifying the pit bull and pit bull-type dogs that may be developed through indiscriminate cross-breeding,” said Didiza. To achieve the findings, the department is set to work with all other relevant stakeholders, ensuring that this issue is addressed to the satisfaction of all involved, and making sure that all citizens are safe from any harm caused by dogs and any other domestic animals. Key role-players in the private sector, namely the Pitbull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) and the Centre of Applied Pet Ethology (Coape) International have joined hands with the department to create a joint task team to identify practical approaches to promote the safety of people living with pit bull and pit bull-type dogs to reduce and prevent injuries and loss of life on all fronts.