Concern for Cape elderly with Covid-19 cases in old age homes on the rise
Cape Town - There has been a call for Western Cape residents to take extra caution when engaging with the elderly as there has been a recent increase in Covid-19 infections in old age homes.
Western Cape MEC of Social Development Sharna Fernandez said in the space of a week, active Covid-19 infections among residents in old age homes have more than doubled from 32 cases on December 14, to 78 on December 21.
“I once again urge the public to proceed with extreme caution when engaging our seniors. It is up to each of us to act responsibly, so that we can protect not only ourselves, but others too,” said Fernandez.
The MEC did add that the department is encouraged by the number of elderly residents who have recovered from Covid-19, which has increased to 1 792.
While there are infections in old age homes throughout the province, the highest number of active infections are in facilities based in the Metro North region, which includes Panorama, Pinelands, Bellville, and Durbanville.
Facilities in the Eden Karoo region – which includes George, Oudtshoorn, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay – continue to show high numbers.
Fernandez re-iterated her concern at the increase of new infections, and urged everyone to continue wearing their masks correctly, washing their hands regularly, avoid crowded places, and to stay home if sick.
The Department of Social Development is also in contact with these homes, particularly where numbers have spiked, and continue monitoring the situation closely.
All old age homes have been informed of the increase in infections, and we have asked managers of these homes to be vigilant in the implementation of the Covid-19 protocols.
The protocols developed by the provincial Departments of Social Development and Health, which guide the management and referrals of Covid-19 outbreaks at homes, are still in place.
Cape Argus