Concern for Cape elderly with Covid-19 cases in old age homes on the rise

Cape Town - There has been a call for Western Cape residents to take extra caution when engaging with the elderly as there has been a recent increase in Covid-19 infections in old age homes.

Western Cape MEC of Social Development Sharna Fernandez said in the space of a week, active Covid-19 infections among residents in old age homes have more than doubled from 32 cases on December 14, to 78 on December 21.

“I once again urge the public to proceed with extreme caution when engaging our seniors. It is up to each of us to act responsibly, so that we can protect not only ourselves, but others too,” said Fernandez.

The MEC did add that the department is encouraged by the number of elderly residents who have recovered from Covid-19, which has increased to 1 792.

While there are infections in old age homes throughout the province, the highest number of active infections are in facilities based in the Metro North region, which includes Panorama, Pinelands, Bellville, and Durbanville.