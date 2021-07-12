Concern over increase in abandoned domestic rabbits near Brackenfell

Cape Town – The City’s Recreation and Parks Department has said that it is concerned about the increase in abandoned domestic rabbits at Wessel Lourens Dam and the surrounding park in Vredekloof, Brackenfell. The Recreation and Parks Department has received numerous complaints during the past few months of residents “dumping” rabbits at the park in Vredekloof.

Oryctolagus cuniculus domesticus is a European rabbit sub species, specifically bred and domesticated for the purpose of being household pets. When abandoned at the park, these rabbits are faced with serious challenges as they struggle to adjust to outdoor living conditions in nature. The City said that rabbits which are abandoned by their owners and dropped off at the park are being subjected to irregular feeding, unsanitary conditions, environmental pollution and stress, which causes various health conditions such as poisoning, dental disease, gastrointestinal stasis and osteoporosis, among others.

Rabbits also run the risk of contracting viral and fungal infections, some of which are transmittable to humans. In addition, rabbits are known to dig holes and underground channels, which could weaken a dam wall or retention structures of water bodies. THE Recreation and Parks Department has received numerous complaints during the past few months of residents ‘dumping’ rabbits at the park in Vredekloof. Picture: Supplied Holes dug by rabbits could also pose a threat to residents, who frequently visit the park to relax or exercise.

“Adopting or buying a rabbit as a pet always comes with a responsibility that everyone should take into consideration. It is often the case that after a while, the owners can’t take care of a rabbit or simply don’t want the animal anymore,” said Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien. “The easy way out is to illegally abandon the rabbit in a public open space. However, such actions contribute to a number of challenges, including environmental and health concerns, as we have seen at the park in question.” The City’s Animal By-Law (Chapter 5, Section 22) and Public Parks By-Law (Section 8) stipulates that no person may bring any dead or live animal into a public park, except in accordance with the directions of the Director of City Parks.

It is also stated that in order to promote public health, no person may keep any animal or poultry on any premises without the permission of the City of Cape Town. “The ongoing dumping and abandonment of rabbits is illegal and anyone in contravention of City by-laws will be handed over to the authorities, which can lead to a fine or imprisonment. “Furthermore, it is animal cruelty and unethical for pet owners to deliberately cause suffering to unwanted pets by abandoning them,” the City said.

“The Recreation and Parks Department manages Wessel Lourens Dam Park on behalf of the City, and will work together with Law Enforcement to report incidents and manage the 3.6 hectares of vast public open space in Vredekloof. ” The unfenced park is located at 21 Kannabas Crescent and has seven open access routes from Wessel Lourens Drive, Village Close, Ysterhout Street, Karee Close, Esdoring Crescent, Kannabas Crescent and Vredekloof Drive. Badroodien said: “All efforts to get to a sustainable solution are being made in partnership with the SPCA, Vredekloof City Improvement District, local community volunteers and animal welfare groups to manage and remove the domestic rabbit colony and sterilise them based on available resources.