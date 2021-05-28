Concern over trauma cases filling up Cape hospitals ahead of third wave

Cape Town - The provincial health department is concerned about the strain on the health services caused by trauma cases due to interpersonal violence as the third wave of Covid-19 infections nears, but is trying to avoid recommending further restrictions on alcohol sales.

Head of health Dr Keith Cloete said during the weekly digital news conference Covid-19 situational update that trauma cases and interpersonal violence are still the leading hospital bed fillers in the province.

“Even with just 5% of the beds currently taken up with Covid-19 patients, the hospitals are full.

“Over the last four weeks, between April 27 and May 25, we have seen a total of 8 038 trauma cases at 17 of our emergency centres with about 40% of these occurring on a Saturday and a Sunday.

“About half of these trauma cases are due to interpersonal violence,” Cloete said.

The curfews and considerations such as alcohol bans are things we want to avoid because that starts interfering with other activities of societal life.

Asked whether based on this information it was not time to tighten restrictions on the sale of alcohol sooner rather than later, Premier Alan Winde said the restrictions already in place would suffice.

“I definitely don’t think we need to have restrictions sooner rather than later.

“We already have restrictions in place and must make sure we stick to those restrictions.

“Citizens know exactly what to do to slow the spread of the virus.

“These blunt, draconian type restrictions are there for when we get to a crisis point. Our response is ready and we can ramp it up. We’ve got extra beds in place and we’ve put extra oxygen in place as well as extra health-care workers,” Winde said.

“For now, we’re okay but must monitor the numbers.

“When it gets to the point where we decide that we have to start decanting other patients from the hospitals will be when we need to have those restrictions in place.”

The provincial resurgence monitor shows that while the province has yet to meet the criteria for being in a third wave, it remains at risk as the number of active cases is much greater than a few weeks ago.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said the provincial health team made 57 outreach visits to residential care facilities between May 18 and 25 and during these visits 4 426 residents of these facilities received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“This equates to 55% of the provincial target for persons over 60 years in congregate settings and the department actually should be commended for this.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus